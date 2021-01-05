Lockdown Britains Race to Vaccinate the Vulnerable Starts.

The UK estimates it will immunise 13 million people by mid-February as it starts its race to vaccinate the vulnerable. The Covid-19 vaccination programme is now underway – the largest ever in British history.

Boris Johnson said on Monday, January 4th, that if the NHS can vaccinate all over-70s and vulnerable people by mid-February – 13.2 million people – it would protect the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

As he announced a new national lockdown, the Prime Minister insisted that there is “one huge difference” compared to the lockdown of last March.

“We are rolling out the biggest vaccination programme in our history,” he said. “We have vaccinated more people in the UK than in the rest of Europe combined. I can share with you tonight the NHS’ realistic expectations for the vaccination programme in the coming weeks. By the middle of February if things go well, and with a wind in our sails, we expect to have offered the first vaccine dose to everyone in the four top priority groups identified by the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation.”

The Government has ordered 100 million jabs, with 40 million due to be rolled out by March. Football stadiums and other sites across the country will be opened from the first week of January, to allow mass vaccinations on a scale never seen before in the UK.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine began to be rolled out on January 4, with 6 NHS Trusts in England initially administering the inoculation before GP-led services, which will take place later in the week.

