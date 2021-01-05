Lockdown Ban on Takeaway Pints ‘Death Knell’ for Britains Beloved Boozers.

According to CAMRA, (The Campaign for Real Ale), The UK’s latest lockdown rules could signal the “death knell for many pubs.” Under the new “Tier 5” rules, restaurants can continue to offer delivery or take away services, however, pubs will no longer be allowed to sell pints to take away because of the danger of people gathering into crowds outside boozers.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona says that the new regulations mean that pubs’ remaining business will be taken away by supermarkets as are still permitted to sell alcohol. “What is particularly concerning in the latest announcement,” he said, “has been the confusion around whether pubs will be able to operate on a level playing field with supermarkets and off-licences during this lockdown – as they have been able to previously.”

He added: “Takeaway sales, in sealed containers, for people to take home, were a real lifeline for the trade-in previous lockdowns and restricting that route to market now would be a death knell for many pubs.”

Altogether, 994 pubs closed in the past 12 months. The total number of pubs in the UK has dropped by 2% (994 venues) from December 2018 to December 2019, according to new research, leaving 47,200 still trading.

