Less Tolerant Police to Hand out More Fines During UK’s Lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons last night, Monday 4th January, that they ‘should expect more enforcement’ from police under the new lockdown. Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, John Apter, has predicted there would be more fines administered and less tolerance from officers as this time there are ‘no excuses’ for not knowing the rules.

Apter went on to warn that police could be cast as ‘villains of the pandemic’ as they bear the brunt of the public’s lockdown fatigue and frustration. People caught breaking Covid lockdown laws face initial fines of £200- these amounts could potentially double for each subsequent breach.

Mr Apter added that the record number of fines handed out on New Year’s Eve demonstrated that increasing numbers of young people were prepared to break the rules. Illegal raves and street parties were given as an example for the extra workload police have had to deal with over the festive period.

