Leader of Proud Boys Far-Right Group Arrested in Washington

THE LEADER of America’s infamous Proud Boys far-right group has been arrested in Washington DC ahead of planned protests in support of Donald Trump.

Henry “Enrique” Tario was arrested by DC’s Metropolitan Police Department and stands accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn from a historic African-American church in the capital last month.

Alongside destruction of property charges, he has also being investigated for firearms offenses after officers arrested him with a pair of high-capacity ammunition magazines according to AP.

Online footage captured a group of suspected Proud Boys members dousing a Black Lives Matter matter in flammable liquid before setting it alight outside the Ashbury Methodist Church in Washington. Amid cheers of the far-right mob, the footage also captured someone extinguishing the flames minutes later.

Tarrio, the 36-year old leader of the infamous Proud Boys, has not yet faced charges of hate crimes although a DC police spokesperson has claimed that the force was looking into making possible charges of the offense.

The Proud Boys, established in 2016, are a far-right group comprised of exclusively male protesters who have been linked to violent political acts over the last few years. In 2019, two members were jailed for four years for a 2018 New York incident where they attacked individuals who prosecutors said were members of Antifa.

