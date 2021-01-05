La Cala De Mijas Three Kings

Its a very different year for the Three Kings and with no parade how did locals celebrate?

Residents and visitors to La Cala De Mijas were met with a very different style of “MAGI” celebrations as queuing was the new order of the day, with more than enough police and civil protection officers to guide the crowds into predetermined bays to see the three kings.

The normal sweet throwing was cancelled, and the Three Kings were static this year side-by-side in the town’s main car park.

After speaking to residents and local businesses, all understood completely that this was the safest way to enjoy it and still keep a bit of magic.

Praise was heaped upon organisers in the town and protection officers and municipal workers who made sure, while distanced and heavily controlled, the children had enough to see with superheroes side by side with the kings helping them enjoy their evening before the big present for Christmas tomorrow.

