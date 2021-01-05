Japan’s Top-Ranked Sumo Wrestler Tests Positive for Covid-19

HAKUHO, Japan’s top-ranked sumo wrestler, has become the latest global sports star to test positive for Covid-19.

Japan’s Sumo Association broke the news on Tuesday (January 5th) that the wrestler, who goes by the name of Hakuho, had returned a positive Covid test result after noticing problems with his sense of smell. He has become the latest global sports star to test positive for the coronavirus, as Japan experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Mongolian-born wrestler had been preparing for a sumo tournament that begins this weekend. He is the first among the top-ranked sumo wrestlers in Japan to test positive for COVID-19, though exact details of his condition have yet to be released.

Hakuho holds the coveted title “yokozuna,” a grand champion in the world of sumo wrestling. He is considered one of the best the wildly popular Japanese sport has ever seen. The champion is following the steps of his late father, who won a silver medal in the 1968 Olympics held in Mexico City where he competed for Mongolia. He also competed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

