Italy registers more than 15,000 new cases and 649 deaths

Italy has registered 15,378 new coronavirus infections and 649 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

THE increase on Monday’s 11,000 plus cases comes after more than 135,000 tests were carried out.

And while more tests have been performed, the positivity rate has dropped to 11.4 per cent compared to 13 per cent 24 hours earlier.

An additional 202 patients have been admitted to ICU, and 2,569 are currently admitted to regular hospital wards.

Since the start of the pandemic, Italy has seen 2,181,619 infections and 76,329 coronavirus-related fatalities.

