Italy registers more than 15,000 new cases and 649 deaths

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Italy registers more than 15,000 new cases and 649 deaths

Italy has registered 15,378 new coronavirus infections and 649 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

THE increase on Monday’s 11,000 plus cases comes after more than 135,000 tests were carried out.

-- Advertisement --

And while more tests have been performed, the positivity rate has dropped to 11.4 per cent compared to 13 per cent 24 hours earlier.

An additional 202 patients have been admitted to ICU, and 2,569 are currently admitted to regular hospital wards.


Since the start of the pandemic, Italy has seen 2,181,619 infections and 76,329 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy registers more than 15,000 new cases and 649 deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleKinahan Cartel Gunman Convicted of Attempted Assassination
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here