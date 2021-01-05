Help. Hope. Love the watchwords of recently formed HOPE Mallorca

THESE are the three words that describe HOPE Mallorca, an association that was founded at the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020 by Heimke Mansfeld and Jasmin Nordiek.

Since then, HOPE Mallorca has been operating a food distribution station in Santanyí, in the southeast of the island and intends to install a soup kitchen in Santanyí, which will serve hot food to those in need once a day.

They are now desperate to obtain a ‘food truck’ to allow them to expand their collections of bulk food and deliver to more points around the Island. becomes mobile and can thus reach other people on the island.

Children are not forgotten at this festive time and two days before the arrival of the Three Kings they made a special arrangement with Santa Claus to visit the East 26 restaurant in Santanyi where he distributed around 400 presents to children and teenagers in the area.

Singer and actor Ramon Ademes from Cologne entertained those present but also drove to Mallorca with a vehicle full of relief supplies and gifts from Cologne to Mallorca for distribution to those in need.

