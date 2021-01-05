Health cost of Covid in the Balearic Islands at least €190 million

The health cost of Covid in the Balearic Islands during 2020 is between €170 million and €190 million, according to the regional Executive.

THESE figures refer, among other things, to the purchase of material that the Balearic Health Service would not have had to buy under normal circumstances.

This includes pandemic essentials like masks, gloves, gowns, disinfection material etc.

And in addition, as highlighted by the Minister of the Presidency Pilar Costa, the cost of hiring almost 1,000 health professionals to help in the fight against the killer virus.

A further €26 million was invested in education, particularly at the beginning of 2020 when 560 new teachers were hired.

More than €6 million was given to families hardest hit by the crisis and a total of €28.5 million was spent on social initiatives and aid.

