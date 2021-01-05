Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave Reveals Newborn Baby Has Covid-19

HARRY Potter actress Jessie Cave reveals on social media platform Instagram that her newborn baby has tested positive for Covid-19.

Cave, who said the birth of baby boy Tenn was “a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control”, already has two other children, Donnie, five, and three-year-old Margot, with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown.

She wrote on Instagram: “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.

“Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year.”

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, welcomed baby boy Tenn in October.

“Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth,” she continued.

“Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 …. please wish baby a speedy recovery.

“He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone.”

