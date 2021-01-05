Grammys Postponed Until March Due To Coronavirus Crisis.

The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed, the award show will now take place in March after the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, the Recording Academy announced to the Press on Tuesday, January 5th.

-- Advertisement --



The Grammys were originally scheduled to take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicentre of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California. It is the third American state to reach the 25,000 death count.

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyoncé is the leading contender, with nine nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Blue Ivy Carter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Grammys Postponed Until March Due To Coronavirus Crisis”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.