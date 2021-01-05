Germany: Avian Flu Breaks Out Again In Multiple Districts In Bavaria

AVIAN Flu breaks out in multiple districts in Bavaria, a landlocked state in the south-east of Germany.
Avian influenza has reportedly broken out in the Landsberg district and the Schwandorf district, and the bird flu is said to be spreading again in Bavaria, with other districts reportedly experiencing problems.
The bird flu virus was detected in a swan found dead in Apfeldorf, as the district office announced. The approximately 800 poultry holdings have been told by officials “that poultry is no longer allowed outside in the entire district.” Strict hygiene regulations now apply.
Outbreaks of avian influenza have already been recorded in farm poultry flocks in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany. The news at the end of November about the first cases of avian influenza in the Passau district came as a shock for many farmers.
“Contact between domestic poultry and wild birds, especially wild water birds, must absolutely be prevented,” said the head of the Landsberg district veterinary office, Michael Veith. Many waterfowl overwinter in the district, especially on the Lech and Ammersee lakes are large breeding and resting areas. “It can therefore be assumed that the virus has already spread in the area.”
According to the District Office, poultry farmers should ensure that feed, water and equipment do not come into contact with wild birds. At the entrance to the poultry farm, shoes must be disinfected and protective clothing put on. Owners should also wash their hands before and after entering the stable.
