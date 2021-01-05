Germany: Avian Flu Breaks Out Again In Multiple Districts In Bavaria

“Contact between domestic poultry and wild birds, especially wild water birds, must absolutely be prevented,” said the head of the Landsberg district veterinary office, Michael Veith. Many waterfowl overwinter in the district, especially on the Lech and Ammersee lakes are large breeding and resting areas. “It can therefore be assumed that the virus has already spread in the area.”

According to the District Office, poultry farmers should ensure that feed, water and equipment do not come into contact with wild birds. At the entrance to the poultry farm, shoes must be disinfected and protective clothing put on. Owners should also wash their hands before and after entering the stable.

