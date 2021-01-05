FORTNITE developer Epic Games buys a shopping mall in North Carolina to house the firm’s new headquarters.

The planned move will only see the headquarters move around 3 miles down the road from their existing HQ at Crossroads Boulevard in Cary, but the new site provides a massive floor space of nearly 90 acres. Epic plans to have converted the shopping mall that it bought from Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties, by 2024.

-- Advertisement --



Plans are in the initial stages but the firm valued at an astounding figure of over $17 billion has plenty in mind. The mall will be completely customised to the game developer’s needs, and house both offices and leisure spaces.

Epic the creator of the famous game Fortnite is in a legal battle concerning fees for Apple’s App store. May 2020 saw Fortnite record over 350 million players.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fortnite Developer Epic Games Buys a Shopping Mall”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.