FARMERS ASSOCIATION ASAJA worries after livestock are killed by vultures in the Cuillas del Valle area of Castilla y Leon.

In the last month and a half vultures have been suspected of killing three calves that had just been born, the latest death was on Sunday. Asaja are working in support of the vultures that have begun to change habits to be hunters rather than scavengers, as leaving food for the animal is not allowed. The problem is also said to be occurring with wolves.

-- Advertisement --



Asaja are looking to the regional government to help the situation and said, “since dumps are not allowed and scavengers have to look for their food elsewhere, they end up attacking livestock.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Farmers Association Worries After Livestock Killed by Vultures”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.