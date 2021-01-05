Famous owner of illegal party villa may have charged up to €6,000

TV PRESENTER Leticia Sabater may have charged up to €6,000 for the illegal party that was held at her house on New Year’s Eve.

Municipal Police in Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid identified 23 people who were allegedly celebrating a party since New Year’s Eve, at the home of the presenter Leticia Sabater, on the Villafranca del Castillo Urbanization.

Police reported that the 23 people attending the party could face a fine of €600 for failing to comply with health measures.

She denies having been aware of the party being held, as she usually rents out her house, and has complained that damages have been caused to the property.

According to TV collaborator Kiko Hernandez, who appears on talk show Salvame, those attending the party were charged up to €300 per bottle, there were three DJs and it lasted until Sunday, December 3, at 6pm. He also claims that Sabater was fully aware of the party being held, as it was organised by a man who rents houses to hold parties and shares the information on WhatsApp.

