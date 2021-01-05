EU Companies Suspending UK Deliveries Due To Brexit Tax Changes meaning they have to register for VAT



European distributors are protesting at the new tax laws that came into force on January 1st, by suspending all their UK deliveries, as the change in the importation laws means VAT is now collected at the point of sale, not at the point of importation as it has been until recently, which will involve European-based companies having to register for UK VAT and be accountable to HMRC when a sale is less than £135.

Dutch Bike Bits, a bicycle parts firm from the Netherlands have said they will ship all over the world, except to the UK, writing on their website, “We are forced by British policy to stop dealing with British customers. For providing this service, HMRC intends to charge a fee to every company in the world in every country in the world which exports to the UK. Clearly, this is ludicrous for one country, but imagine if every country in the world had the same idea”.

Beer On The Web, a Belgian company, has now also stopped its deliveries to the UK, and Scandinavian Outdoor posted on its website, “No delivery to the UK just now”.

