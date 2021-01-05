Eleven Men Charged with The Rape and Murder of Flight Attendant

ELEVEN MEN have been charged with the rape and murder of a flight attendant on New Year’s Eve in the Philippines.

Christine Angelica Dacera, aged 23 had been celebrating New Year’s Eve with several friends at a hotel in Makati city. It was her first Christmas away from home and the flight attended had posted a photo on social media on December 28, showing herself by an aeroplane in full PPE. The caption read “Last flight for this one helluva year”.

Christine was found on New Year’s Day unconscious in the bathtub at the hotel, and was taken to hospital straight away where tragically she died.

Colonel Harold Depositar, Makati City Police Chief said about the men, “only three of them were Dacera’s friends. The others were practically strangers to her, as they were only known to her three friends”. Police are awaiting the post mortem results and the charges against the 11 men are currently provisional.

Her followers on social media have sent prayers and paid tribute. One said, “Thank you for sharing your beautiful soul Tine, fly high. We’re praying for you.”

