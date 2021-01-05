Drunk driver causes head-on collision

A MAN was arrested in Antequera, Malaga, for driving in the wrong direction on the A-45 motorway while four times over the legal alcohol limit.

He drove 500 metres towards Cordoba in a lane intended for traffic going in the opposite direction, towards Malaga. The events took place at kilometre 101.5 of the A-45.

Several vehicles swerved to avoid him, but one was unable to do so and he crashed into it, head-on. The driver of the other vehicle was slightly injured.

The drunk driver who caused the head-on collision is under investigation by the Guardia Civil for dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

