Driving Instructors In Holland Told It Is Legal To Offer Lessons In Return For Sex

The Dutch government, during a parliamentary session, had a question asked from the floor by Gert-Jan Segers, for the Christian Union party, as to whether driving instructors could accept sex as payment for driving lessons.

The reply from Melanie Schultz van Haegen, the Transport minister, and, Ard van der Steur, the Justice Minister, was that ‘yes’, it was legal, as long as the student was aged 18 or over, although they stated this scenario is not ‘desirable’, but that it was not legal in reverse, that a driving instructor could not offer sex to a student in return for giving driving lessons.

The two ministers, in a letter to parliament, stated, “It’s not about offering sexual activities for remuneration, but offering a driving lesson. It is important that the initiative lies with the driving instructor, and focuses on offering a driving lesson, with the payment provided in sexual acts. When a sexual act is offered in lieu of financial payment, that is prostitution.”

The question came about after it had been noted that web searches for driving lessons in exchange for sex, or, ‘a ride for a ride’ as the practice has been dubbed, have recently increased in popularity in the Netherlands, where prostitution is legal, with sex-workers classed as self-employed, but must be licenced, and Gert-Jan Segers protested that the situation should be illegal as the (apparently entirely theoretical) learner drivers would not have an escort license, and would not be declaring the sexual services for tax purposes.

