Dogs eat owner who choked to death

TWO dogs belonging to a man who lived alone in Palau Solita i Plegamans in Barcelona ate part of his body after he choked to death.

The man was found dead in his home on Sunday, January 4, and the Catalan Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra have confirmed, based on an autopsy carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine, that he choked accidentally while he was eating.

The dogs that lived with him had started to eat the body of their owner who choked to death.

