DENMARK announces new restrictions amid concerns over the rapid spread of a new Covid variant.

-- Advertisement --



At least 86 cases in Demark have confirmed to have contagious B117 variant and the health minister expects it will become dominant by mid-Feb.

“The mutation is already so widespread that it cannot be stopped,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference on Tuesday, January 5, “But we can delay it and drag out the time so we can vaccinate more people.”

The new restrictions include lowering the limit on public gatherings to five from an earlier 10 people, while a two-metre distancing rule will be introduced in public areas, including shops.

The move follows a hard lockdown in December that included closing bars, restaurants and other non-essential shops. However, in today’s announcement is appears daycares and preschools are still open.

The health alert level will be raised to the maximum (five) for the first time, which is equivalent to widespread contagion and risk of saturation of the health system.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Denmark Announces New Restrictions After Spread Of New Covid Variant”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.