SPAIN’S Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, says that the Army is fully available to help with the country’s rollout of COVID vaccines.

-- Advertisement --



She said that “the Armed Forces are operational for everything that the health authorities ask of us,” stating that they are available “when the health authorities, the autonomous communities or the Ministry of Health require it.”

Speaking to journalists after visiting the Epidemiological Verification Unit, located at the Army Headquarters, on Tuesday, January 5, Margarita Robles noted the objective is to collaborate as much as possible to speed up a crucial process to achieve the immunity of the population as soon as possible, which comes after the controversy that some autonomous communities have low percentages of their people vaccinated.

The Armed Forces have about 3,000 dedicated trackers distributed throughout the autonomous communities and almost 7,000 prepared and trained to join the tracking system immediately. These trackers have made nearly 500,000 telephone contacts to residents to carry out their mission since the beginning of the operation.

Within the Armed Forces, as the defense minister recalled, logistical tasks have already been carried out in vaccination tasks. “Health asked us for help with transportation and the transport to the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. At the moment the competences correspond to the communities as with the trackers. As soon as the health authorities understand or value that the Armed Forces can help, we will be available there.“

At the moment, no autonomous community has asked for help with this vaccination process, contrary to what they did when the military trackers were made available to the autonomies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Defense Minister Margarita Robles: Army is Available to Help with Vaccines”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.