Dame Barbara Windsor’s Private Funeral Service To Take Place This Week With Limited Mourners.

DAME Barbara Windsor’s funeral will take place on Friday, Jan. 8, with limited mourners and Ross Kemp giving a eulogy. The EastEnders legend died last month at the age of 83 following a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The funeral service will take place at Golders Green Crematorium in London on Friday afternoon. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the number of mourners will be greatly limited – with only 30 mourners able to pay their respects to Dame Barbara Windsor.

A JustGiving page has been set up in tribute to the late actress with the funds going towards Alzheimer’s Research UK. Christopher Biggins confirmed last month that he would be speaking at the event – as well as Ross Kemp, who played Barbara’s on-screen son Grant Mitchell.

