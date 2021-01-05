The Chinese city of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Heibei province, has taken extraordinary measures with a new lockdown.

The city had located just 11 infections and 30 asymptomatic cases on Monday, January 4, yet it decided to test the entire population from Wednesday, January 6.

The Province Surrounds Beijing itself, and with 11 million residents, the city’s Health officials used wartime mode “A” and closed all schools, residential compounds, and banned all public gatherings.

The measures are viewed as extraordinarily strict by some, but is this what it takes to stop the spread?

Its the first time there have been “native” COVID-19 cases in 6 months according to authorities.

The complete testing of all residents will start on Wednesday, and as to the cause of the outbreak Feng Zijian dep director of the Chinese centre for disease said a virus strain from Europe likely sparked it

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chinese tough new lockdown ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.