CHILDREN can drive to theatre at Malaga hospital in child sized fire engines.

The Marbella firefighters have donated two electric fire engines to the Hospital Materno Infantíl in Malaga. The donation was made after Benjamin, a patient with cancer won the hearts of the firefighters, and after his death they decided to donated the engines to the hospital.

-- Advertisement --



Víctor Navas, deputy director for the hospital said, “They are used in the most critical areas of the hospital and help face traumatic moments in a more relaxed way which reduces stress, anxiety and fear. They are controlled remotely by care staff.”

It is hoped that the engines will help calm the nerves of young children as they head to surgery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Children Can Drive to Theatre at Malaga Hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.