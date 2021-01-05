Catalan police investigate brutal attack on young boy

THE Catalan police are investigating an attack on a 16-year-old boy in Barcelona, who was cornered and beaten by a group of teenagers who shared the bullying on social media.

The victim fled the brutal attack screaming and crying after his shirt had been removed.

The attackers, one of them using a stick to beat him, also stole his mobile phone and a chain.

The Mossos d’Esquadra reported that the gang, mainly boys and some girls, cornered the teenager near Can Batilo, in the Sants area of the city.

The Catalan Police have opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators of the brutal attack on the young boy after the victim reported the events yesterday, Monday, January 4. The attackers can be seen in the video shared on social media.

The Insania association has reported that the victim is autistic, although the police have not confirmed this.

