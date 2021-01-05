Castilla y Leon calls for the cancellation of all Three Kings parades amid rising Covid cases

The Minister of Health of the Junta de Castilla y Leon, Verónica Casado, has called for the cancellation of all festive Three Kings parades.

SHE has also asked that all meetings and gatherings be limited to only cohabitants to avoid the spread of the virus in the Community following a rise in cases in recent days.

Casado made the appeal in her weekly press conference in which she analysed the evolution of the pandemic and insisted that the current situation is “serious” given a significant growth in infection rates.

“We must stop this third wave that is beginning because it could overwhelm the health system,” warned the Casado, who insisted that the most urgent thing is to ask the municipalities to cancel all the parades.


New cases have skyrocketed in Castilla y Leon with the Ministry of Health recording 835 new positives today, more than double yesterday’s 382.

Cumulative incidence now stands at 207 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.


