Busy start to 2021 as fireworks set off two separate blazes

Firefighters in Almuñecar had a busy start to 2021 having to extinguish two fires beleived to have been caused by fireworks.

THE first fire was in Pago Los Bañuelos, to the north of the Almuñequero municipality, which affected a large area of scrubland.

A second fire took four hours to extinguish in the Al Club area, next to the Camino Viejo, around dawn on Friday, January 1, with six firefighters tackling the flames.

Police are investigating the causes of both blazes, but have not ruled out they were caused by fireworks launched at midnight.

