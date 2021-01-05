Brazilian Footballer Marcinho Gives Testimony Over NYE Hit & Run Death

BRAZILIAN footballer and Botafogo right-back Marcinho gives his testimony at a local police station over a NYE hit and run death which is linked to the player.

The 24-year-old appeared at a local police station on Monday, January 4, to give his statement following a fatal hit and run which after an investigation led police to the footballer.

The Botafogo footballer, who has been called up to the Brazil squad once but not used, is the main suspect after a couple were knocked down on New Year’s Eve, killing the man and seriously injuring the woman, before the driver drove off.

According to police officer Alan Luxardo, Marcinho said that he was driving the car that ran over the victims and is treating the case as manslaughter (no intent or intention to kill).

“Marcinho is suspected of running over the couple and driving away after the accident. Our teams are on the street to take other steps, such as looking for images from security cameras and identifying witnesses. The car is also being seized so that new [evidence can be collected],” said Chief Constable Alan Luxardo.

Police found Marcinho’s Mini-Cooper near his apartment, which was badly damaged, and police officers carried out an inspection on the car and took fingerprints.

“It was an accident, it was inevitable. The couple crossed outside the crosswalk. It was dark and he was unable to swerve in time. Márcio is a public person and suffers many threats from the Botafogo fans. He was terrified! People started to gather around the car and he was afraid of lynching,” said Gabriel Habib, the player’s lawyer.

