Boris Johnson: ‘More than a Million People in England have Coronavirus.’

More than a million people in England are currently infected with coronavirus, the prime minister has said. Boris Johnson was speaking at a Downing Street news conference on the first full day of the nation’s third lockdown, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said one in 50 people in England have COVID-19. As of 2019, there were 66.65 million people registered in the country.

The PM said 1.1 million people in England have been vaccinated now, and 1.3 million people across the UK. He said more than 650,000 people over 80 have been vaccinated. That is 23% of all people over the age of 80. That means within two or three weeks a quarter of that group will have a significant degree of immunity.

He said he wants to give the public more information about the vaccination programme. There will be another update on Thursday, January 7th, and then daily updates from next Monday.

