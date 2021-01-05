BBQ believed to have sparked fire destroying 5,000 sqm of agricultural land

A BARBECUE is believed to have been the cause of a blaze in Torrox on Saturday afternoon, December 2, destroying 5,000 sqm of agricultural land.

DESPITE the proximity of some homes, nobody had to be evacuated from their homes and no injuries were reported, confirmed local police.

Sources from the Torrox Local Police said the fire started at around 5.30pm and a patrol accompanied fire crews of Nerja and Velez-Malaga were despatched to the scene to control and extinguish the blaze.

