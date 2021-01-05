Balearic Islands administer more than 50% of vaccines received

The Balearic Islands has administered more than 50 per cent of the vaccines received.

ACCORDING to IB-Salut, by Tuesday, January 5, 3,859 people had received the jab in the first round, having received 6,990 Pfizer vaccines.

IB-Salut confirmed that of the total number of people already vaccinated across the islands, 2,205 are nursing home users and 1,654 are workers.

Each vaccinated person receives proof of vaccination, stating the date and batch of the first dose and the expected date for the second dose, as well as a referral to the web www.notificaRAM.es to declare possible adverse reactions to the jab.

On Monday night, January 4, Mallorca took delivery of a further 4,875 which will be administered to the elderly in residencies and health professionals.

Vaccines have already been distributed to 28 homes for the elderly in Mallorca, enough doses for a total of 3,058 people.

A further seven residencies are expected to be given vaccines by Friday, January 8.

