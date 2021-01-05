TV Show Host Larry King moved out of ICU amid coronavirus battle.

The veteran talk show host Larry King, 87, who is suffering from Covid-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital. King is now breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.

David Theall, spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King, said he was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen, but is now breathing on his own. The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.

