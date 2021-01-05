Almuñecar dedicates New Year’s concert to pandemic heroes and overseas visitors who have been unable to visit the town due to the health crisis.

THE Centro Música Symphony Orchestra performed in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura on Saturday, January 2, and paid tribute to the groups, associations and volunteers that have worked in the fight against coronavirus in 2020 and to foreign residents and visitors.

-- Advertisement --



On behalf of the local authority, Councillor for Culture, Alberto García Gilabert, also praised health workers, security forces, among others.

He also congratulated the musicians of Centro Música and director, José Antonio Guerrero, and reminded of residents from other countries that this year “could not travel to Almuñécar and share these moments with us”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñecar dedicates New Year’s concert to pandemic heroes and visitors”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.