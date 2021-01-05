Almuñecar dedicates New Year’s concert to pandemic heroes and visitors

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Almuñecar dedicates New Year's concert to pandemic heroes and visitors
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almuñecar

Almuñecar dedicates New Year’s concert to pandemic heroes and overseas visitors who have been unable to visit the town due to the health crisis.

THE  Centro Música Symphony Orchestra performed in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura on Saturday, January 2, and paid tribute to the groups, associations and volunteers that have worked in the fight against coronavirus in 2020 and to foreign residents and visitors.

-- Advertisement --

On behalf of the local authority, Councillor for Culture, Alberto García Gilabert, also praised health workers, security forces, among others.

He also congratulated the musicians of Centro Música and director, José Antonio Guerrero, and reminded of residents from other countries that this year “could not travel to Almuñécar and share these moments with us”.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñecar dedicates New Year’s concert to pandemic heroes and visitors”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleJapan’s Top-Ranked Sumo Wrestler Tests Positive for Covid-19
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here