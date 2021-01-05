Almost 150 self-employed in Nerja and Maro benefit from grants for business development

Almost 150 self-employed in Nerja and Maro have benefitted from municipal grants for business development.

COUNCILLOR for Commerce , Javier López, said the council will “continue working to promote as many measures within our reach in order to alleviate the serious consequences of the pandemic ”.

At a press conference today, Tuesday, January 5, he announced that 148 self-employed from Nerja and Maro have benefited from Municipal Aid for the granting of grants for business development.

“These subsidies, the first of this type to be launched in our municipality, are provided for in the Support Plan for Business Development and Economic Dynamization, which corresponds to the economic-tourism measure of the Plan of Municipal Shock in the face of the coronavirus crisis,” said the councillor.

Grants of €300 have been awarded to the self-employed whose commercial activity was affected by closure during the period of confinement.

