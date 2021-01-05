81-Year-Old Pensioner That Had Love Affair With Egyptian Toy-Boy Lover Left ‘Skint and Alone’.

A GRAN who shocked the nation with details of her VERY graphic sex life with her Egyptian toyboy, 36, says she now feels “skint and alone” after returning to the UK without her lover. Iris Jones, 81, from Somerset, flew to Egypt to be with Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham who she married in November 2020 after meeting him on Facebook – but has since spent weeks apart from him as he remains in his homeland.

In January, the pensioner had Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield in hysterics when she boasted about using “an entire tub of KY jelly” during her first night of passion with Mohamed. But now, the situation has changed dramatically. Her new husband is reportedly struggling to secure a spousal visa for the UK with Iris unsure about when they will be reunited.

She has now revealed that she is relying on Mohamed joining her in her Somerset bungalow as she won’t be returning to Egypt for the fourth time. Iris admitted that the trips so far have been very expensive and that the environment in Egypt is ill-suited to her health.

‘I do not want a nationality nor do I want money, I am comfortable like this and I work, praise be to God, with my money,’ says Mohamed.

