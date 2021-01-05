62-year-old man dies in house fire

A 62-year-old man has died in a blaze at a house in Velez-Malaga.

SHORTLY before 10.30am this morning, Tuesday, January 5, Emergencias 112 Andalucia received reports of a blaze at a two-storey property in Calle La Corta, with the caller fearing there was a person inside the building.

The Firefighters Consortium, National Police Corps, Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) were immobilised.

But sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency teams, the man died in the fire, which destroyed much of the lower floor, with the upper floor damaged by smoke.

