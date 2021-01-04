WOMAN runs 496 miles in 31 days for charity, in a gruelling challenge that grew with each day.

Rachel Langrish aged 38, from Murton, County Durham set out to run the same number of miles as the date of the month. So December 10 would be an easy for some 10 miles, and December 31, New Year’s Eve, a gruelling 31 miles.

-- Advertisement --



Rachel’s challenge was in aid of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) who had supported her father-in-law for many years before he sadly died at 101 years old.

The executive assistant at Durham University had hope to raise £1 for each of the £496 miles, but in 11 days had reached her target already. The runner has now raised over £2,500 for the RNIB.

Rachel said, “I would say by the last three days my shin and ankle were in excruciating pain. When I got to the last day I thought ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this’.

“On the last day it would be about a six hour run but I thought if I have to walk this because of my ankle it could be nine or 10 hours.”

The gruelling 496 miles was not an easy challenge and the RNIB will surely make good use of the funds raised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Runs 496 Miles in Just 31 Days for Charity”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.