WhatsApp Breaks Records On New Year’s Eve

WHATSAPP breaks activity records on New Year’s Eve

Messaging giant WhatsApp has said that it saw the highest number of voice and video calls even on New Year’s Eve 2020, with some 1.4 billion calls made around the globe.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, also saw a huge increase in activity on Messenger and Instagram on December 31. Travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic have meant that many people haven’t seen family or friends for months on end, and Facebook has reported that video calling has been on the rise all through 2020.

Caitlin Banford, technical program manager at Facebook, said: “Before Covid-19, New Year’s Eve generated Facebook’s biggest spikes in messaging, photo uploads and social sharing at midnight across the world.

“However, in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic produced traffic spikes that would dwarf New Year’s Eve several times over – and it lasted for months”.

