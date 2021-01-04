Weather Warning For Twenty-Nine Provinces Across Spain

WEATHER warning issued for twenty-nine provinces across Spain as temperatures continue to plummet

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has extended weather warnings to a total of twenty-nine provinces across Spain for snow, freezing temperatures and waves on Monday, January 4. While much of the country is forecast to have very cold temperatures and some rain, some areas have been warned of extreme weather.

Snowfall on Monday is expected to reach between 300 and 500 meters in the north of Spain, and between 500 and 700 metres in the southern half of the country. The provinces of Zaragoza, Asturias, Cantabria, Burgos, León, Lugo, Navarra, Álava, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya have all been placed under a yellow weather warning for snowfall.

Strong gusts have led to a yellow warning for waves in Asturias, Cantabria and Vizcaya, while the Basque ports of Arantzazu, Arlaban, Trabakua, Barrerilla, Elosua and Sollube have been completely closed due to wind and ice.

Full details of all weather warnings, region by region, can be found on the Aemet website.

