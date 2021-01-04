VALENCIA Poised To Fire Javi Gracia With Replacement Already Lined Up at the Mestalla

It is reported by La Sexta in Spain that Valencia are on the verge of firing Javi Gracia, with club bosses apparently already having chosen his replacement, as Valencia sit near to the bottom of La Liga with only 15 points from 16 matches.

-- Advertisement --



A game tonight against Cadiz, where a victory can pull them clear of the relegation zone could give Gracia some breathing space, but, a loss will almost certainly spell the end of his short spell in charge of Los Che, with rumours flying that Valencia bosses are ready to terminate his contract.

Gracia’s one moan has been the lack of action in the transfer market, with Valencia not signing any of his recommended players, having called a meeting in October with Anil Murthy, the club chairman, to ask why, after he signed a two-year contract, only to see eight of his first-team squad leave this Summer, without any replacements coming in.

The La Sexta report claims the new coach lined up for the Mestalla is Michel Gonzalez, the former coach of Malaga, Sevilla, Getafe, Marseille, and Olympiakos.

________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Poised To Fire Javi Gracia With Replacement Already Lined Up”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.