Vaccinations Suspended In Costa Blanca Care Home

VACCINATIONS suspended in a Pilar de la Horadada care home in the Costa Blanca because of a Covid outbreak

While several care homes for the elderly in the Costa Blanca South were scheduled to be vaccinated on Monday, January 4, the Torrevieja health department had to suspend the rollout in the “Nuestra Señora de las Nieves” residence of Pilar de la Horadada after an outbreak of coronavirus was detected. Officials confirmed that 19 of the 22 residents at the centre and eight out of 11 workers tested positive and are currently self-isolating.

Pilar de la Horadada has maintained very low levels of infection throughout the coronavirus pandemic, one of the lowest in the entire Valencian community in fact. Another nearby care home in Casaverde reported a major Covid outbreak between the end of August and mid-November, with more than 80 infections recorded between staff and residents. Eleven residents sadly died during this period. ________________________________________________________________________

