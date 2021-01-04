UK Covid alert raised to highest level as record number of cases recorded

The UK government has announced on Monday, January 4, that a further 58,700 new infections have been reported in the past 24 hours, meaning cases have consistently exceeded 50,000 per day for a week. Monday’s count is the first time the number of infections has exceeded 58,000 overnight and sadly represents the highest daily figure so far. In total, 2,713,563 people have contracted Covid since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

A further 407 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the official national death toll to 75,431.

Public Health England’s medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle, said: “The continuous rise in cases and deaths should be a bitter warning for us all.

“We must not forget the basics – the lives of our friends and family depend on it.

“Keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear a mask. This virus will transmit wherever you let your guard down.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tough new national restrictions in a televised address at 8pm on Monday, January 4.

