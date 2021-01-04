Town’s first toy collection campaign a ‘phenomenal’ success

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: Protección Civil Rincón de la Victoria

Rincon de la Victoria Civil Protection’s first toy collection campaign has been hailed a ‘phenomenal’ success after almost 1,300 new toys were donated and are already being delivered to children from 250 vulnerable families.

THE initiative in collaboration with residents, associations, groups, companies, political groups, and 50 volunteers from Civil Protection, began a month ago.

“And from the first moment everyone demonstrated commitment and enthusiasm for the social project, leaving their family and Christmas chores to help others,” said town Mayor, Francisco Salado.

“The phenomenal response that this solidarity action has benefitted the most vulnerable residents of the municipality. The volunteers of the Civil Protection have not stopped working to help those who need it most,” he added.


