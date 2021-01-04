Top Scientist Warns Covid Vaccine May Not Work On New ‘Aggressive’ Strain of The South African Coronavirus.

THE new mutant strain of coronavirus from South Africa could be resistant to current vaccines, an expert has warned. Sir John Bell said a “big question mark” still remains over whether the super-infectious new variant can be prevented with the vaccines currently being rolled out across the world. AstraZeneca recently said its vaccine should work against the new coronavirus strain.

The Oxford University scientist also said the South Africa strain is “more worrying” than the mutant strain discovered in the southeast of England because it is far more infectious. He said, quote: “The mutations associated with the South African form are really pretty substantial changes in the structure of the protein. I think it’s unlikely that these mutations will turn off the effects of vaccines entirely – I think they’ll still have a residual effect. It might take a month, or six weeks, to get a new vaccine, so everybody should stay calm. It’s going to be fine”

But Sir John warned we will now be caught in a game of “cat and mouse” as further variants emerge. The new strain, named 501.V2, was discovered just before Christmas. It is not thought to be any deadlier than the current known strains of coronavirus. Two cases of the new mutant strain have so far been discovered in the UK – but experts have warned they are likely just the “tip of the iceberg.”

