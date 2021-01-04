FORMER PRIME MINISTER Tony Blair states the UK needs millions of vaccinations each week to beat COVID-19.

Blair has said that possibly 5 million vaccinations should be provided each week, and that if he was still PM, that is what he would be planning for. The vaccination program is already being increased and new vaccination sites are opening this week. The UK has also altered the model that it is following for the second injection that has been moved from the previously planned 21 days, to 12 weeks.

-- Advertisement --



Blair told Times Radio, “Because of this new variant, we need to change our strategy completely in my view.

“Not only Pfizer and AstraZeneca but possibly with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well coming on stream.

“We should be aiming to get up to three, four, five million a week.”

On Saturday the UK hit five days running with over 50,000 people infected with COVID-19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tony Blair States UK Needs Millions of Vaccinations Each Week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.