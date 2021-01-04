Tijeritas wows with sell-out first concert of 2021

Tijeritas wowed with CVelez-Malaga’s sell-out first concert of 2021 thrilling with a night of flamenco.

THE Cinesur El Ingenio movie theatre was as full as the current limited capacity allowed on Saturday, January 2, while the show was also broadcast and enjoyed further afield thanks to the DX Streaming team.

The flamenco star was joined by a choir raising the roof and continually thanking fans for their “great love and support”.

An hour into the concert, the great José Soto Cortés received a shower of applause from an excited audience and could not hold back the tears.

