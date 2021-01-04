THAMES VALLEY POLICE Issue An Update To Yesterday’s Fatal Stabbing Of A 13-Year-Old-Boy in Emmer Green, Berkshire



Thames Valley Police have revealed more information relating to the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old-boy yesterday afternoon (Sunday), in the commuter belt of Emmer Green, Berkshire.

The boy, now named as Oliver Stephens, aged 13, was allegedly stabbed in the neck, in a field only 250 yards away from his family’s £750,000 four-bedroom home, which backs onto Reading Golf Club.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that five of Oliver’s school friends, aged between 13 and 14, four boys, and one girl, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, as witnesses came forward to speak about the tragic incident, and frantic attempts to try and save Oliver’s life.

In a poignant post on Instagram, a female aged 26, believed to be Oliver’s sister Emelia, posted, “I’m so sorry I failed you, I wish I could have saved you from it all. We will get justice for you my angel”.

Police officers were still guarding the cordons positioned at the entrance to Bugs Bottom Fields, with the investigation continuing.

