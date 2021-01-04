Temporary interruptions to electricity supply ahead in Nerja while maintenance work is carried out.

THE council is warning Troupe Endesa e-Distribution plans to cut power supply in parts of the town on Thursday, January 7.

The interruption will affect Calle Hernando de Carabeo, Calle los Huertos , Pasaje Milenio, Extension Rodriguez Acosta and Plaza del Olvido , from 8.30am to 11.30am and from 4pm to 7pm.

The company apologises for any inconvenience caused and is offering more clarification on 900 850 840 and its website www.edistribucion.com.

