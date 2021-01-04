TANYA ROBERTS – Bond Girl And ‘Original Charlies Angel’ Dies Aged 65 in California



Tanya Roberts, who starred as ‘Julie Roberts’ in the original TV series ‘Charlie’s Angels’, and a ‘Bond Girl’, in 1985 with Roger Moore in ‘A View To Kill’, died in a hospital in California, on Christmas Eve, aged 65, having reportedly “collapsed after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve and was taken to hospital.”, says TMZ. Her spokesperson said, “Tanya was put on a ventilator, but never got better”, though her death was unrelated to Covid-19.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, she went on to play ‘Midge Pinciotti’ for many years in the TV hit show, ‘That 70’s Show’.

Interviewed about her role in ‘A View To A Kill’, Tanya said, “At the time I didn’t know what I know now, and to be honest, who would turn that role down, really? Nobody would. All you have to think to yourself is, ‘Could I have been better in the part?’ That’s all you can say to yourself because turning the part down would have been ridiculous, you know? I mean nobody would do that, nobody. I was very young and I did what I felt was the right choice to make.”

Tanya is survived by her husband Lance.

